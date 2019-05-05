ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock remained flat at $$3.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 million, a PE ratio of -377.00 and a beta of -76.91. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

