Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.95.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $248.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

