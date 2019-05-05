REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,509. The firm has a market cap of $164.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.69. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 464.35% and a negative return on equity of 101.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

