Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Quad/Graphics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 468,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,602. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Ashworth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 853.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

