Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Increased by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.18. DexCom has a 12-month low of $80.09 and a 12-month high of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 409.83 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $241,164.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $57,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $13,467,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.