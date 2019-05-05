Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Dodge now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.19 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,784,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $751,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $342,379.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,840 shares of company stock worth $11,242,619. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,539,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

