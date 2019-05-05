Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE QTWO opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Q2 has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $76.08.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $255,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $115,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,755 shares of company stock worth $49,042,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

