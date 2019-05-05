Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Reduced by Analyst

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.92 million. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.45 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. 746,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,408. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $30,045.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,546 in the last 90 days.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

