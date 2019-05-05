Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Increased by Analyst

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLCA. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 1,998,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,217. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.