Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Lowered by Analyst

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $10.94. 3,173,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,742. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,708. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

