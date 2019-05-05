Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ferro Co. (FOE) Issued By KeyCorp

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.60 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 911,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. Ferro has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ferro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

