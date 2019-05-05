Puzo Michael J Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 2.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

