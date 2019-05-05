Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $226.75 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

