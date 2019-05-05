Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.23 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,182 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $334,781,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,118,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 136.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $330,176,000 after buying an additional 7,384,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 618.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,560,000 after buying an additional 3,010,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HP by 113.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $106,800,000 after buying an additional 2,923,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado-has-5-23-million-holdings-in-hp-inc-hpq.html.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.