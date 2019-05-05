Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 49.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.55 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $4,575,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

