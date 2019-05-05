PTC Inc (PTC) Holdings Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,652 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up approximately 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $122,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $197,240,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 311,508 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $74,548.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,997. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 3.06%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

