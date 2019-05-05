Prototanium (PR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Prototanium has a market capitalization of $124,560.00 and $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prototanium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Prototanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prototanium alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

Prototanium (CRYPTO:PR) is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prototanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prototanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.