Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261,164 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $89,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $76.77 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,010,051.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,418.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,298 shares of company stock worth $7,953,229 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

