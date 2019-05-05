Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 777 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 286.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,258 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 248,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4825 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

