Power Integrations Inc (POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 10,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 12th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $27,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $10,055,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/power-integrations-inc-powi-vp-clifford-walker-sells-10000-shares.html.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.