Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,872,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

