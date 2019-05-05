PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

