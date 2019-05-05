Planet Fitness (PLNT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.8327-658.8327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an average rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.43.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,310. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $938,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,291 shares of company stock worth $29,813,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/planet-fitness-plnt-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.