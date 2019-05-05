Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

PPC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.90. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.95%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 306,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

