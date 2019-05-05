Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.
PPC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.90. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 306,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
