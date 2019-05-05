Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. 396,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $55.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.55 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 47.98%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

