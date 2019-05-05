People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Stake Lessened by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 167,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 128,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,495. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

