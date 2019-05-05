Pentair PLC (PNR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $39.48 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

