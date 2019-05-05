Pendal Group Ltd Has $195.60 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,699,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,429 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 2.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $195,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $86,045.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,584.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,788. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

