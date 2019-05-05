Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IWG (IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price (up previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IWG to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 263.60 ($3.44).

Shares of LON:IWG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 344 ($4.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

