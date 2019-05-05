Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascential (ASCL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 527 ($6.89) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 460.71 ($6.02).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149,640 ($195,531.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.