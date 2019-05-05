Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reach (RCH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of Reach stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,056 shares. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 3.77 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is -0.15%.

In other news, insider Simon Fox sold 94,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £56,611.20 ($73,972.56).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

