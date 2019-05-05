Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 40,000 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $4,812,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NSP opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Insperity by 11,439.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Insperity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insperity by 186.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

