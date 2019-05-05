Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

