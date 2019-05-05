Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,631.3% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/patriot-investment-management-inc-takes-201000-position-in-schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv.html.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.