Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,631.3% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period.
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.52.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
