Pampa Energia (PAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,308. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,607,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 1,844.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 694,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

