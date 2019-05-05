Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $213,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total transaction of $1,684,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,731,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.44, for a total value of $7,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 990,860 shares in the company, valued at $232,297,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,894 shares of company stock worth $58,980,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $250.77 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -455.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

