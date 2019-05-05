Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Position Lifted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after buying an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,091,000 after buying an additional 1,980,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,091,000 after buying an additional 1,980,341 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,629,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after buying an additional 209,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $119.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

