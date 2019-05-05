Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. CTR COAST MLP &/COM comprises about 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEN. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 107,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the period.

Shares of CEN opened at $8.30 on Friday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

About CTR COAST MLP &/COM

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

