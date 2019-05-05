Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY19 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

