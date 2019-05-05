Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $221.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $149,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/otter-tail-ottr-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.