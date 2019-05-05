Osisko gold royalties (OR) Downgraded to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Osisko gold royalties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins cut Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 958,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 73,228 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 300,198 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

