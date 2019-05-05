Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Invests $129,000 in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,424,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth $18,150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth $15,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after buying an additional 145,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 135,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.75. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $182.23.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,734.86% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.09.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,895,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,538,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

