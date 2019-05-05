Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,344,000 after acquiring an additional 424,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 370,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 116,955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,972,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
Danaher stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $134.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.
In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total value of $406,330.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.