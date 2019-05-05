Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $799,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.15 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

