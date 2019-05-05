Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,394 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARRY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

In other Array Biopharma news, CEO Ron Squarer sold 110,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $2,380,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,062.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,602 shares of company stock worth $14,850,588 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Array Biopharma stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 46.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ARRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-acquires-2394-shares-of-array-biopharma-inc-arry.html.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.