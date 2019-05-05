Op Bancorp (OPBK) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

OPBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

