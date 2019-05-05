Omicron (OMC) Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Omicron has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omicron has traded flat against the dollar. One Omicron coin can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.01315832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001708 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00108217 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Omicron is delta.investments

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

