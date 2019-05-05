Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from continued deal wins, adoption of its products and shift of business to a subscription-based model. The company is considered a pioneer of hyper converged infrastructure market, which is projected to grow rapidly in the long term. The company’s built-in hypervisor has been gaining significant traction as customers continue to select it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. However, Nutanix faces significant competition in most of the markets it operates. Moreover, Nutanix expects a significant impact on third-quarter fiscal 2019 results from imbalance and lead generation spending coupled with a slower-than-expected sales hiring. Shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 9,682,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,267. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 31.41% and a negative return on equity of 90.83%. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,135 in the last 90 days. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,298,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,298,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,967,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,587,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

