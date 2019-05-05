Numis Securities Upgrades Genel Energy (GENL) to “Buy”

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GENL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

LON GENL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 217.50 ($2.84). The stock had a trading volume of 465,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,099. The company has a market cap of $607.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 151.20 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

