Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrow Global Group (ARW)

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 534 ($6.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 349.14 ($4.56).

LON ARW traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.20 ($2.56). 247,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The stock has a market cap of $343.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.47, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.06. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 382.50 ($5.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Arrow Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

